Sunshine, mild temps this week; rain returns for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the month of June on a cool and pleasant note as high pressure drifts into the region from the Plains. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 60s which is several degrees below the seasonal average, but still very comfortable. A cool northwest breeze will reach 15 miles per hour at times during the afternoon.

We'll have sunshine and puffy clouds today with high temps in the upper 60s. (KTTC)

A weak storm system will graze the area to the south this evening, bringing a chance for a few sprinkles to parts of north Iowa before midnight. Clouds will clear off late, setting the stage for widespread radiative cooling and temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

We'll have showers in the area for parts of Saturday with smaller chances late Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Wednesday of next week looks a little wetter. (KTTC)

We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine tomorrow and on Friday and high temperatures will be in the low 70s in most of the area. Winds will be just a bit breezy tomorrow, reaching 20 miles per hour at times. A lighter northwest breeze is expected on Friday.

We'll have high temps in the 60s today with temps overnight falling into the upper 40s. High temps tomorrow will be in the low 70s. (KTTC)

A storm system will take aim on the area for the early part of the weekend, bringing rain chances to the area as early as late Friday evening. We’ll have a few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder in the area for Saturday with a few breaks of sunshine during the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

After a sunny Friday, we'll have shower chances late Friday night and for parts of Saturday. Expect a few isolated showers late Sunday and Sunday night. (KTTC)

Sunday is looking sunnier and a bit warmer with just a slight chance for a brief shower or stray thunderstorm in the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with light winds.

A few showers will be possible late next Monday with more widespread showers on Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 70 Monday with readings only in the 60s on Tuesday.

We'll have high temps in the 60s to low 70s for the next entire week. (KTTC)

The remainder of the week looks bright and pleasant with high temperatures around 70 degrees. There will be a chance of showers next Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 60s. The latter part of next week will feature high temps in the low 70s.

Temps will be in the 60s and low 70s for the rest of next week and all of next week. (KTTC)

