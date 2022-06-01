St. Charles Man discovers ATM problem at Kwik Trip

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – Recently, Terry Johnson from St. Charles tried to take out $200 out of an ATM at Kwik Trip in St. Charles, but the machine gave him an error and didn’t give him the cash. When he checked his bank statement, he saw the $200 was still taken out of his account.

“I don’t know why, but I kept the receipt and I always double check my check register with my bank statement and I noticed there was two $200 withdrawals on that day,” Johnson said.

After seeing the money taken out of his account, but no cash given out, he reached out to Kwik Trip, who referred him to the ATM company Cash Depot who rents from Kwik Trip.

“I called Cash Depot and they said there was nothing they could or would do about it that I would need to call the bank and the only way that it could be settled was if the bank called and made a dispute,” Johnson said.

After reaching out to his bank, he was able to find a solution.

“They can help you file a dispute or a claim on that cash. Sometimes they’ll even give you some temporary credit until they can rebalance that ATM and find that the funds are still in there,” Member Experience Manager First Alliance Credit Union Danielle Sommerfeldt said.

Banks work closely with ATM companies to handle any issues customers may run into.

“We would work with that other company and say ‘hey looks like we’re missing out of these funds that the member is claiming that they did not receive’ so we would put in a request for them once they were to balance their machine then we would see that that difference would be given back to us and back to the member,” Sommerfeldt said.

But, after getting his money back for the incident back in January, it happened again a few weeks ago.

“Called the bank immediately and they verified that it happened again,” Johnson said.

It also happened to Johnson’s wife at the beginning of the week, all at the same ATM. Johnson has been in contact with Cash Depot, looking for answers.

“The main question I had for them was what happens to the money that people don’t report it and they said well they have 90 days to dispute it and I said ‘well that’s fine but what if it’s 20 bucks or 40 bucks and they don’t dispute it. What happens to that money?’” Johnson said.

Now, Johnson wants to get the word out about this issue and make sure people pay attention.

“I just want to make sure that people are aware. Check it out. Don’t just let it go. It’s your money. It’s not theirs,” Johnson said.

Something else bankers mentioned to KTTC was to know what your withdrawal limit is when taking cash out of an ATM and to work with your bank to find an amount that works for you.

