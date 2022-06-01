Advertisement

Spring-like temperatures return

Highs in the 60s & 70s through next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Unseasonably cool temperatures are expected through late next week. High temperatures will be nearly 8-10 degrees below average.

Cool temperatures ahead
Cool temperatures ahead(KTTC)

Temperatures will be near seasonal averages on Thursday before they drop into the middle and upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Cool temperatures will continue through late next week.

Precip chances ahead
Precip chances ahead(KTTC)

Rain chances will be in the forecast this upcoming weekend. Scattered showers are possible Saturday with isolated showers possible Sunday evening. Dry conditions will settle in for Monday and Tuesday with another rain chance returning on Wednesday. Early projections for rainfall amounts will be around 0.50-1.00″ in total.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

