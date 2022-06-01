Spring-like temperatures return

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Unseasonably cool temperatures are expected through late next week. High temperatures will be nearly 8-10 degrees below average.

Temperatures will be near seasonal averages on Thursday before they drop into the middle and upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Cool temperatures will continue through late next week.

Rain chances will be in the forecast this upcoming weekend. Scattered showers are possible Saturday with isolated showers possible Sunday evening. Dry conditions will settle in for Monday and Tuesday with another rain chance returning on Wednesday. Early projections for rainfall amounts will be around 0.50-1.00″ in total.

