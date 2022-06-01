Rice county authorities to provide update about Morristown arrest

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Rice County will provide an update later today after a Morristown man is arrested on charges of probable cause murder.

According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home just before 12:45 Tuesday morning for a report of a disturbance.

The deputies found 42-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel dead inside the residence on 2nd Street Southeast in Morristown.

31-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad was taken into custody without incident yesterday.

Kolstad is currently in Rice County jail awaiting a court appearance.

The sheriff’s office will hold a press conference today at 3 p.m., we will have the latest information later tonight on KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.