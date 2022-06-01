Advertisement

Rice county authorities to provide update about Morristown arrest

FILE - The deputies found 42-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel dead inside the residence on 2nd...
FILE - The deputies found 42-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel dead inside the residence on 2nd Street Southeast in Morristown. Cody Vernon Kolstad, 31, was taken into custody without incident yesterday.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Rice County will provide an update later today after a Morristown man is arrested on charges of probable cause murder.

According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home just before 12:45 Tuesday morning for a report of a disturbance.

The deputies found 42-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel dead inside the residence on 2nd Street Southeast in Morristown.

31-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad was taken into custody without incident yesterday.

Kolstad is currently in Rice County jail awaiting a court appearance.

The sheriff’s office will hold a press conference today at 3 p.m., we will have the latest information later tonight on KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power line hit
Driver identified in deadly power pole crash in SE Rochester
Police lights
One man dead after head-on car vs. motorcycle crash in Wabasha
Joel Bigelow
Longtime home developer Joel Bigelow dies, remembered for his compassion & loyalty
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
Caden Olson
Police ask for help in finding missing juvenile