Police ask for help in finding missing juvenile

Caden Olson
Caden Olson(RPD)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) is asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

According to RPD, 17-year-old Caden Olson told his father on Monday, May 30 that he was going to go find his mother who he hasn’t seen in nine years. His mother lives in Texas.

Olson is five foot nine inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and wears thick black glasses.

He was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, jeans and red and black Adidas shoes on May 30.

Authorities also said that Olson is autistic.

If you have seen Olson or know his whereabouts, contact RPD at 507-328-6800.

