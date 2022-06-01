Memorial procession for longtime home developer Joel Bigelow

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – On Wednesday, the family of Joel Bigelow, was surprised by a subcontractor procession.

Last Friday, Joel, of Bigelow Homes, died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Wasioja, Minnesota, a town northwest of Mantorville.

More than 20 vehicles participated in the procession that began at A&A Electric. The procession ended at Christ Community Church, where a visitation was held.

“We’re getting a lot of cars and trucks and tractors here,” said Pat Bigelow. “His legacy is endless.”

“I think it’s a testament of how many lives he’s touched. He had a unique way of making people feel like they were special, and they were his friend,” Jill Bigelow-Shea, Joel’s niece.

