Cool, but pleasant weather start June; rain chances return for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the month of June on a cool and pleasant note as high pressure drifts into the region from the Plains. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 60s which is several degrees below the seasonal average. A cool northwest breeze will reach 15 miles per hour at times during the day.

A weak storm system will graze the area to the south this evening, bringing a chance for a few sprinkles to parts of north Iowa before midnight. Clouds will clear off late, setting the stage for widespread radiative cooling and temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine tomorrow and on Friday and high temperatures will be in the low 70s in most of the area. Winds will be just a bit breezy tomorrow, reaching 20 miles per hour at times. A lighter northwest breeze is expected on Friday.

A storm system will take aim on the area for the early part of the weekend, bringing rain chances to the area as early as late Friday evening. We’ll have a few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder in the area for Saturday with a few breaks of sunshine during the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Sunday is looking sunnier and a bit warmer with just a slight chance for a brief shower or stray thunderstorm in the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with light winds.

A few showers will be possible late next Monday with more widespread showers on Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 70 Monday with readings only in the 60s on Tuesday.

The remainder of the week looks bright and pleasant with high temperatures around 70 degrees. There will be a slight chance for a shower or two on Wednesday.

