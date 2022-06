City and School Board finalize those running for office

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester and the Rochester School Board candidate filing period is over. Here is a final list of who is running.

City of Rochester

Mayor

Ward 1

Ward 3

Ward 5

Shaun C Palmer (Incumbent) - Filed on May 17, 2022

Saida Omar - Filed on May 18, 2022

Deep Das – Filed on May 31, 2022

School Board

School Board Member Position 2

School Board Member Position 4

School Board Member Positon 5

Jean Marvin - Filed on May 17, 2022

Kimberly Rishavy - Filed on May 31, 2022

A. Mohamed “Chief” – Filed on May 31, 2022

School Board Member Position 6

