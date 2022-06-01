Berne Wood-Fired Pizza returns for the summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Berne Wood-Fired Pizza is back for its summer concert series and kicked off on Wednesday, June 1 at 5 p.m. with a performance by the Bavarian Musikmeisters followed by LP & the 45s.

The summer schedule is full of entertainment and guests will be able to enjoy new activities and performers alongside returning favorites.

Below is the schedule and performers for the summer:

June 1 - Bavarian Musikmeisters, LP & the 45s

June 8 - Lost in Austin, County Line Drive

June 15 - The Reunion Band, Street Talk

June 22 - Lost Faculties, Crazy on You: A Tribute to Heart

June 29 - True North, Old Country Boys

July 6 - Hair of the Dog, Nite Shift

July 13 - Vintage Tones, The Chubs

July 20 - Scott Jasmin & the Gracenotes, Incognito

July 27 - Pirates, Guitars, & Beachfront Bars, Branded: Hot Country

August 3 - Bells and Whistles, Collective Unconscious

August 10 - After School Special, Hair Metal Radio

August 17 - Big Mike’s Retro Soul & the Westside Horns, fABBAulous

August 24 - Pour Boy Ramblers, JT & the Gunslingers

August 31 - Fred the Bear, The SUITS

Berne-Wood Fired Pizza’s fourteen wood-fired pizza nights support dozens of non-profit groups each season including food shelves, schools, and churches.

The slogan of the summer is “Great Pizza for a Great Cause.”

On June 15th, the “Stuff the Bus” event, co-sponsored by Ready, Set, Learn, of Dodge County, will take place. Guests are encouraged to bring school supplies and fill up the school bus on site for students in need.

On the last night of the season, August 31st, the American Red Cross will host a blood drive.

At the conclusion of the season, new nonprofit organizations will be selected to benefit from profits earned.

Berne Wood-Fired Pizza will offer a variety of activities for the whole family.

“Our special event nights are always well received,” Angela Organ, event coordinator said. “This year we are bringing back classic car nights and our annual artisan market as well kids’ night with Zollman Zoo. Guests will also be happy to hear they’ll see the return of our SxSE Brewfest on Aug. 17th when fABBAulous performs.”

The church will also host free kids craft events every Wednesday at 6 PM.

There are seven different pizzas on the menu, cooked outdoors in wood-fired ovens.

“Our menu will remain unchanged again this year, and so will our prices. Although food costs have continued to increase, we want our events to be family friendly and affordable,” said Organ.

Two bands are scheduled to perform each night at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

