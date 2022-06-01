Barber visits Kellogg Middle School to give students free haircuts; fostering mentorship and community

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Kellogg middle school students are getting a new perspective through haircuts and mentoring.

Wednesday, around 20 Kellogg Middle School students gathered in the school library to get a free haircut and hear from a few community members.

Last Monday, nearly 50 students attended the mentoring session, but only half were able to get a haircut. Wednesday, the remaining students could get their hair cut and talk with some potential mentors.

The event was put on by Kellogg counselors and the school’s equity specialist.

The speakers, along with the barber giving out haircuts, shared their life experiences and advice to encourage and inspire the students.

“As you go through these bad experiences, you got to learn how to grow from them, and to grow from them, is where you become the person you want to be. You’re not going to be perfect in life, but going through them things is going to make you better than you were before and that is so important for everybody.” Uncle Gil’s Cutz owner and barber Gilbert Jordan said.

Kellogg staff members hope to continue the haircuts program once a quarter for the students and even meet with the students over the summer to create a community.

