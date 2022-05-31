Advertisement

Wabasha interstate bridge closed due to car vs motorcycle crash

Police lights
Police lights(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Motorists are being asked to avoid the interstate bridge in Wabasha as crews respond to a car vs motorcycle crash.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, there is no estimate as to when it will be re-opened.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation map shows the crash is between Alleghany Avenue and 4th Grant Boulevard West.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power line hit
One vehicle crash in Southeast Rochester is fatal
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
People completing 'The Murph'
Local fitness enthusiasts take on ‘The Murph’ challenge this Memorial Day
Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening...
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd

Latest News

Victim services phone line volunteers needed
Victim services phone line volunteers needed
FILE - Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other law enforcement officers are...
Man found dead in Morristown; suspect in custody
Power line hit
One vehicle crash in Southeast Rochester is fatal
Walk with a Doc
New “Walk with a Doc” program brings doctors and patients together