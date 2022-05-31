Wabasha interstate bridge closed due to car vs motorcycle crash

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Motorists are being asked to avoid the interstate bridge in Wabasha as crews respond to a car vs motorcycle crash.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, there is no estimate as to when it will be re-opened.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation map shows the crash is between Alleghany Avenue and 4th Grant Boulevard West.

This is a developing story.

