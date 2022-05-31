Wabasha interstate bridge closed due to car vs motorcycle crash
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Motorists are being asked to avoid the interstate bridge in Wabasha as crews respond to a car vs motorcycle crash.
According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, there is no estimate as to when it will be re-opened.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation map shows the crash is between Alleghany Avenue and 4th Grant Boulevard West.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.