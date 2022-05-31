Advertisement

Volunteers needed for victim services crisis line

Crisis Phone
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Victim Services of Dodge, Fillmore, and Olmsted (DFO) Counties is requesting the help of volunteers to answer its 24/7 crisis line.

According to Olmsted County, volunteers provide emotional support, referrals, and information for victims/survivors of sexual assault and other crimes.

“We are grateful to the community as we had 40 to 50 active volunteers in the past. Since the pandemic our numbers have gone down to 20,” said Victim Services Violence Prevention and Volunteer Coordinator Samaneh Khoshini. “This is an amazing opportunity for our community members to help tangibly and send a message to the victims/survivors that they are believed and supported.”

Crisis line volunteer shifts are nightly from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Day shifts on weekends and holidays run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers must be able to take one shift per month.

All volunteers are required to complete a free, 40-hour sexual assault training program prior to volunteering. Volunteers must pass a background check and live within a 30-minute response time to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus in Rochester.

Upcoming training sessions:

  • June 7 – July 7, 2022 (10 sessions)
  • Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Sessions are in-person at the Olmsted County Government Center located at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, MN

How to apply:

