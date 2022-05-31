Advertisement

Twins’ Carlos Correa tests positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa looks for a pitch during baseball batting practice at Hammond...
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa looks for a pitch during baseball batting practice at Hammond Stadium Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Correa has tested positive for COVID-19, the Minnesota Twins said after Monday’s 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

“We found out during the game,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s back at the hotel resting and we’ll figure out what the coming days will mean for him.”

Baldelli said the 27-year-old shortstop had not been feeling well but doesn’t have significant symptoms.

“He’s under the weather, but nothing above and beyond that,” Baldelli said. “I think resting and hydrating are the most important things for him right now.”

Monday’s game was the first in a five-game, four-day series against the Tigers.

“We’ve had some guys stay behind in cities, but there are other possible options,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to be here for a while, so no one needs to go anywhere yet.”

Correa is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins. He left the Houston Astros after seven seasons to sign a $105.3 million, three-year contract in March, a deal that allows him to opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

