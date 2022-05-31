Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Emergency vehicles closing off 3rd Ave SE in Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is learning of a road closure and emergency vehicles responding to a vehicle that hit a power line.

Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) is now working on the power line and closing off 3rd Ave SE from 11th Street to 9th Street.

Rochester Police Department (RPD), Rochester Fire Department (RFD) and an ambulance responded to the scene.

Power line hit
Power line hit(KTTC)
Power line hit
Power line hit(KTTC)

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital.

RPU said 1,248 customers lost power.

According to witnesses, it happened between 9-9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Motorists be aware of road detours while crews work to fix the power line.

