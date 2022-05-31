Traffic Alert: Emergency vehicles closing off 3rd Ave SE in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is learning of a road closure and emergency vehicles responding to a vehicle that hit a power line.

Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) is now working on the power line and closing off 3rd Ave SE from 11th Street to 9th Street.

Rochester Police Department (RPD), Rochester Fire Department (RFD) and an ambulance responded to the scene.

Power line hit (KTTC)

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital.

RPU said 1,248 customers lost power.

According to witnesses, it happened between 9-9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Motorists be aware of road detours while crews work to fix the power line.

