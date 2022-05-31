Advertisement

Rochester preserves Memorial Day

By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The way Memorial holiday is preserved has changed.

“I don’t think they’re appreciated as much as they should be,” said Taps Across America Bugler Rob Severson.

Severson grew up in Harmony, and has many friends and family who served. He’s now a bugler for Taps Across America, a group dedicated to remembering America’s fallen soldiers, and he says growing up, the holiday was preserved a lot differently in his community.

“Parents would have their boys dress up in army uniforms if they had them. They had a parade, they had a service,” said Severson.

He wasn’t the only one concerned about the meaning of Memorial Day being preserved, with the fear that many use it as an early summer vacation.

“We’re here just kind of to remind ourselves of what people have done for us,” said Susan Steinke, a Rochester resident.

Steinke also grew up in a small community with veterans in her family. She remembers what Memorial Day was like in her hometown.

“All the children would collect flowers, and we’d all go down to the cemetery, and the children would lay their flowers on the graves,” said Steinke.

One veteran in Rochester says he’ll never forget what this day means.

“I’ve got 42 years of service but I got two deployments,” said Veteran Jim Kelzenberg.

To him, it’s the most important day of the year.

“In my personal life it is, because that’s the day that we remember all of our comrades that gave their life,” said Kelzenberg.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Nick Campion was elected on Rochester City Council in 2004.
Nick Campion suspends Rochester City Council reelection campaign
Anchorman feels threatened by cute baby
Caitlin brings baby Landon to work; Anchorman feels threatened
Memorial Day events around SE Minnesota
Police respond to stabbing incident in SW Rochester

Latest News

Rochester preserves Memorial Day
People completing 'The Murph'
Local fitness enthusiasts take on ‘The Murph’ challenge this Memorial Day
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths
Monday morning, the Rochester Veterans Memorial Association hosted its annual Memorial Day...
Rochester remembers fallen soldiers and comrades on Memorial Day