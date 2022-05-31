Rochester preserves Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The way Memorial holiday is preserved has changed.

“I don’t think they’re appreciated as much as they should be,” said Taps Across America Bugler Rob Severson.

Severson grew up in Harmony, and has many friends and family who served. He’s now a bugler for Taps Across America, a group dedicated to remembering America’s fallen soldiers, and he says growing up, the holiday was preserved a lot differently in his community.

“Parents would have their boys dress up in army uniforms if they had them. They had a parade, they had a service,” said Severson.

He wasn’t the only one concerned about the meaning of Memorial Day being preserved, with the fear that many use it as an early summer vacation.

“We’re here just kind of to remind ourselves of what people have done for us,” said Susan Steinke, a Rochester resident.

Steinke also grew up in a small community with veterans in her family. She remembers what Memorial Day was like in her hometown.

“All the children would collect flowers, and we’d all go down to the cemetery, and the children would lay their flowers on the graves,” said Steinke.

One veteran in Rochester says he’ll never forget what this day means.

“I’ve got 42 years of service but I got two deployments,” said Veteran Jim Kelzenberg.

To him, it’s the most important day of the year.

“In my personal life it is, because that’s the day that we remember all of our comrades that gave their life,” said Kelzenberg.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.