Advertisement

Oshkosh school stabbing trial delayed over mood from Texas shootings

The judge has postponed a trial involving a violent altercation in a Wisconsin high school after defense attorneys argued that public sentiment related to the school shootings in Texas could taint the jury pool
Grant Fuhrman, 16, appears in Winnebago County Court via video feed to face an attempted...
Grant Fuhrman, 16, appears in Winnebago County Court via video feed to face an attempted homicide charge (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — The judge presiding over a case involving a violent altercation in a Wisconsin high school postponed the trial after defense attorneys argued that public sentiment related to the school shootings in Texas could taint the jury pool.

Grant Fuhrman, accused of stabbing a high school resource officer multiple times with a barbecue fork in Oshkosh in 2019, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The 19-year-old man has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

During a struggle, the officer shot the then-16-year-old student. Neither of them was seriously injured and the officer was cleared of wrongdoing.

Fuhrman’s attorneys filed a motion to delay last week, four days after an 18-year-old entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and fatally shot 19 children and two teachers. The defense said their client could not get a fair trial in the current environment.

The request said the Texas case would have been on the minds of every potential juror if the interview process had started Tuesday as scheduled.

“The length of time between the outside influence and the trial is critical. Here that time frame is mere days,” the motion states.

Judge Daniel Bissett granted the delay and scheduled a status hearing for July 7.

Most Read

Power line hit
One vehicle crash in Southeast Rochester is fatal
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
People completing 'The Murph'
Local fitness enthusiasts take on ‘The Murph’ challenge this Memorial Day
Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening...
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd

Latest News

Head coach for the ECHL's Gwinnett Gladiators, John Wroblewski, right, conducts practice for...
John Wroblewski takes over as US women’s hockey head coach
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Woman dies after jumping from moving squad car in Wisconsin
Plane crashes in Wauwatosa yard.
Student pilot dies from injuries in Wauwatosa plane crash
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin’s Evers prays GOP investigator not named to panel