New “Walk with a Doc” program brings doctors and patients together

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ExercisAbilities and Rochester Parks & Recreation are partnering to encourage Med City residents to take a step toward better health with Walk with a Doc, a health program that brings doctors and patients together to walk every month.

According to the news release, the walk is free and open to the community. Pre-registration is not required.

Walkers will enjoy a walk with healthcare professionals who will provide support to participants and answer questions.

Summer Event Schedule:

Second Tuesday of every month - June 14, July 12, August 9, September 13

Cascade Lake Park | 88 23rd Ave. SW, Rochester

5-5:30 p.m. – Free registration

5:30-5:40 p.m. – Featured speaker – Watch for speaker announcements here

5:40-6:30 p.m. – Walk or roll

“This program has had tremendous participation and success in hundreds of cities around the world,” said Melanie Brennan, PT DPT and Executive Director of ExercisAbilities “I’m very pleased to bring this program to Rochester as it has shown such improved health results for countless people around the world.”

According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels, help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity, enhance mental well-being, and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

ExercisAbilities is a local nonprofit organization serving adults and children in the areas of physical rehabilitation (physical, occupational, and speech therapies), adaptive health and fitness, camps and educational classes, and more to help community members be happy, healthy, and independent. To learn more, visit exercisabilities.org.

Walk with a Doc is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation with physician-led walking groups.

To learn more, go to the Walk with a Doc website.

