Mild sunshine for a few more days; rain returns for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cooler, drier air is blowing into the region today on the heels of the cold front that swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley Monday night, triggering strong thunderstorms in our area. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with a gusty southwest breeze that will turn to the west in the afternoon, reaching 30 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s which is cooler than the past few days, but much more typical for this time of the year.

We’ll have mainly clear skies tonight with a slight northwest breeze and temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s late in the evening, eventually reaching the upper 40s by early Wednesday morning.

We’ll have sunshine and a few puffy clouds in the area on Wednesday with a cool northwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

After a couple of sun-filled days that will feature high temperatures in the low 70s to round out the week, a storm system will move in for the weekend, bringing a few showers late Friday evening and then off and on showers and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 60s with a cool southeast breeze.

We’ll have sunnier skies on Sunday with a chance of evening showers. High temperatures during the day will be in the low 70s with a light easterly breeze.

Rain chances will continue next Monday before sunshine returns for the middle portion of the week. High temperatures throughout next week will be in the seasonably mild low 70s.

