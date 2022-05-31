Longtime home developer Joel Bigelow dies, remembered for his compassion & loyalty

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Longtime home developer Joel Bigelow with Bigelow Homes died last Friday. He died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Wasioja, Minnesota, a town northwest of Mantorville.

Joel will be remembered by his loved ones for his compassion and loyalty to his family and his business.

“He just liked people. He liked to help people. He liked to problem solve with people, but I think he really lifted people up,” his son Jeremy Bigelow said.

Joel is survived by four children, two of which, including his son Jeremy, work for his company.

“He was my best friend, and I am the oldest son so you know I worked with him every day,” Jeremy said.

His family says Joel wasn’t just a great listener, but a great do-er, helping families plant roots in Southeast Minnesota.

“He just got it done. Whatever it was. He didn’t let nothing stop him,” Jeremy said.

Mike Paradise grew up in the business with Joel after he was hired by Joel to be a carpenter nearly 39 years ago.

“He was probably the best negotiator I’ve ever seen to business deals, and he just did them in a fair and honest way,” he said.

It’s a legacy his employees want to carry forward.

“How to treat people right and have them become loyal. I’ve never seen anybody that had so many loyal subcontractors and staff,” Paradise said.

After building a business, those who knew Joel say he left behind a family much larger than his own.

“Joel has an incredible family. He has an incredible construction family, and the neatest part about it is we’re all one family,” Paradise said.

“Personally as a family, we’re going to miss those Christmases and birthdays and all that, but we know that he enjoyed his time here on earth and he loved his family very much,” Jeremy said.

There will be a celebration of life for Joel Wednesday from 5-7 at night at Community Celebration Church in Kasson. If you have a special memory with Joel that you would like to share with the family, visit Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.

