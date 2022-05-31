Local fitness enthusiasts take on ‘The Murph’ challenge this Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Along with the several Memorial Day events in the area to honor our fallen military, one Rochester gym did something unique by hosting ‘The Murph.’

It’s an annual workout done at gyms across the country on Memorial Day in honor of Lieutenant Michael Murphy, a Navy SEAL who died while serving in Afghanistan.

The participants we spoke with today say ‘The Murph’ is an intense workout, but they get a great sense of accomplishment when they complete it.

For the past 12 years, Progression Fitness in Rochester has hosted ‘The Murph’ challenge.

“CrossFit does hero workouts to honor people who have given their lives in battle or in some other means to serve the country,” Progression Fitness Owner Joshua Grenell said.

‘The Murph’ is an intense workout, consisting of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another mile run to top it off.

You can even add a weighted vest if you’re up to the challenge.

“The main thing about ‘Murph’ is they see it and think it’s really, really hard and could never do it,” Grenell said. “But the thing about Progression Fitness, and CrossFit in general, is that everything is scalable so anyone can come and do ‘Murph’.”

“This is my first ever ‘Murph’. We just completed it,” participant Kevin Farmer said. “I thought it was going to be impossible but they’ve really been kicking my butt here at the gym over the last few months, and it went really, really smooth.”

“Everyone supports each other and even though it’s a workout that’s honoring for Memorial Day weekend, it’s hard,” participant Jackie Krawczyk said. “It is a hard workout and the community is what brings you together and makes you feel like you can do it because you have people to do it with.”

Whether it’s your first time participating in the “Murph” or you’ve completed the challenge several times, participants say it’s a great achievement to cross the finish line.

“It means a lot,” Farmer said. “Like I said, it’s our first one. But being able to do something like this is really special.”

“It’s just one of those things you don’t imagine you can do it,” Krawczyk said. “And when you actually complete the whole workout and you’re there with your friends completing it, you feel like cloud nine. You feel like you can do anything.”

Grenell estimated around 90 people took part in ‘The Murph’ challenge Monday, and the group is looking forward to completing the challenge again next year.

