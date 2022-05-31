Cooler temperatures are expected through next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Big changes are coming for the first handful of days in June. Temperatures will be on the cool side through the first 10 days of the month.

6-10 temp day outlook (KTTC)

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook placed Minnesota in a “likely” zone for below-average temperatures from June 6-10th. Highs might only warm into the middle and upper 60s next Monday through Thursday. That would be around 10-15 degrees below average.

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

The cool conditions start Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-15 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Our main rain chances the rest of will be on Saturday and Monday of next week. An isolated stray shower will be possible Wednesday evening after 7 p.m. Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Nick

