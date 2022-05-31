Cooler temperatures are expected through next week
Highs fall into the 60s
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Big changes are coming for the first handful of days in June. Temperatures will be on the cool side through the first 10 days of the month.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook placed Minnesota in a “likely” zone for below-average temperatures from June 6-10th. Highs might only warm into the middle and upper 60s next Monday through Thursday. That would be around 10-15 degrees below average.
The cool conditions start Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-15 mph.
Our main rain chances the rest of will be on Saturday and Monday of next week. An isolated stray shower will be possible Wednesday evening after 7 p.m. Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Nick
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.