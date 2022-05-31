CHECK IT OUT: Many local public pools set to open this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many public pools in our area are starting to open up for the summer season.

KTTC did the work for you and checked in with several cities to see which pools are open and which ones are opening soon.

Pools and the date they open are below:

Foster Arend Beach and Cascade Beach- Rochester - opened May 28

Kasson Aquatic Center - opened May 28

Lions Field Pool - Charles City, IA - opened May 30

Mason City Family Aquatic Center - opened May 31

Decorah Municipal Pool - opened May 31

Mel Brownell Aquatic Center - St. Charles - opens June 4

Albert Lea Aquatic Center - opens June 4

Chatfield Aquatic Center - opens June 4

Soldiers Field Pool - Rochester - opens June 4

Plainview Pool - opens June 6

Austin City Pool - opens June 6

Pine Island Aquatic Center - opens June 6

Zumbrota Pool - opens June 6

Stewartville Pool - opens June 6

Bob Welch Aquatic Center - Winona - opens June 11

Silver Lake Pool - Rochester - TBD

