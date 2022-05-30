Windy and warm; strong storms possible today

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The gusty, warm weather we’ve been experiencing all weekend long continues for our Memorial Day as summer-like warmth blows into the area ahead of a strong cold front to the west. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will impact the area this morning before skies clear off and gusty south winds coupled with strong late May sunshine will warm temperatures to the upper 80s. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for Rochester and most of southeastern Minnesota as well as northeast Iowa from noon to 8:00 PM as gusts will reach 45 to 50 miles per hour at times. A line of intense thunderstorms will develop along that cold front to our west and then rumble into our local area after 6:00 this evening. A severe weather outbreak is possible locally with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threats. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out either as the severe activity looks to impact the area until midnight. A few stray storms will be possible after midnight with overnight low temperatures in the low 60s and a gusty south breeze.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the morning and early afternoon hours Tuesday behind the cold front. We’ll have occasional sunshine in the area with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a southwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour at times.

High pressure will move in for the midweek, bringing abundant sunshine for much of the week. We’ll have sunshine and light winds Wednesday and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Temperatures late in the week will climb into the low and then mid-70s for Thursday and Friday under a mostly sunny sky.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Sunday looks sunnier with a light breeze. High temperatures throughout the weekend will be in the low 70s.

