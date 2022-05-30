Windy and summer-like today; severe weather possible this evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The gusty, warm weather we’ve been experiencing all weekend long continues for our Memorial Day as summer-like warmth blows into the area ahead of a strong cold front to the west. Those gusty south winds coupled with today’s strong late May sunshine will warm temperatures to the upper 80s this afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Rochester and most of southeastern Minnesota as well as northeast Iowa until 8:00 PM as gusts will reach 45 to 50 miles per hour at times.

We'll have gusty winds with sunshine and then some thunderstorms in the evening. High temps will be in the upper 80s. (KTTC)

A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 8PM. Gusts will reach 45 miles per hour at times. (KTTC)

Much of the area is in level two or three of five in the SPC's severe weather outlook for this evening. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes will be possible until just past midnight. (KTTC)

A line of intense thunderstorms will develop along that cold front to our west and then rumble into our local area after 6:00 this evening. A severe weather outbreak is possible locally with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threats. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out either as the severe activity looks to impact the area until midnight. A few stray storms will be possible after midnight with overnight low temperatures in the low 60s and a gusty south breeze.

There will be a few isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon, but the bigger threat for widespread severe weather looks to arrive after sunset this evening. (KTTC)

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the morning and early afternoon hours Tuesday behind the cold front. We’ll have occasional sunshine in the area with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a southwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour at times.

High pressure will move in for the midweek, bringing abundant sunshine for much of the week. We’ll have sunshine and light winds Wednesday and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Temperatures late in the week will climb into the low and then mid-70s for Thursday and Friday under a mostly sunny sky.

Temps will be in the 60s and 70s for highs over the next week. There will be rain chances Tuesday and Saturday. (KTTC)

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Sunday looks sunnier with a light breeze. High temperatures throughout the weekend will be in the low 70s.

Temps will be cooler and more seasonable after a cold front moves through the region early Tuesday. (KTTC)

