Advertisement

Rochester remembers fallen soldiers and comrades on Memorial Day

By Beret Leone
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Memorial Day is a day to pause and remember those who lost their lives while in the line of duty.

Monday morning, the Rochester Veteran’s Memorial Association hosted its annual Memorial Day Program.

“Comrades this day is sacred, of the almost visible sacrifice of those who have gone before us,” Master of Ceremonies Gene Eiden said. “We honor the memory of those who gave their lives in the service of our country and those who dropped their burdens on the way side of life, and gone to their eternal resting place.”

Dozens came out to Soldiers Field and Veterans Memorial to pay their respects. The somber ceremony included a procession, music and speakers.

“God, may the event today honor the men and women who have served,” Midwest Bible Baptist Church pastor Caleb Hanson said. “And God, may we reflect on the sacrifice.”

Also a part of Monday’s ceremony, flags were taken from half staff, to full staff. Bells were tolled for five minutes, in tribute to fallen soldiers and lost comrades.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Anchorman feels threatened by cute baby
Caitlin brings baby Landon to work; Anchorman feels threatened
Nick Campion was elected on Rochester City Council in 2004.
Nick Campion suspends Rochester City Council reelection campaign
Memorial Day events around SE Minnesota
Police respond to stabbing incident in SW Rochester

Latest News

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths
Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening...
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Byron city leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new memorial Monday afternoon.
Byron city leaders break ground on new veteran’s memorial