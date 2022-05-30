Isolated strong storms Monday night; Cooler weather ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. The main threat of strong storms remains to the west of I-35 for Monday evening.

SPC Outlook (KTTC)

The main threat of storms will be in the pink area in the graphic above. Long-tracked tornadoes will be possible west of Minneapolis Monday evening. A line of storms will develop just before sunset and will race to the east after sunset tonight. I do expect this line to be on the “weakening” side as they approach I-35 and east.

Storm Threats Timing (KTTC)

Storm timing for SE MN and NE IA looks to be from 7 p.m. until around midnight. The areas of greatest concern will be along I-35. Storms are expected to weaken as they approach Hwy-52 and the Mississippi River. Large hail and damaging winds appear to be our main threats.

Tomorrow forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures Tuesday will be in the middle and upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the southwest around 15-25 mph. Skies will clear through the afternoon and evening.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Cooler temperatures will settle in the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through next Monday! Rain chances remain in the forecast Saturday and next Monday. Right now, rain chances are isolated for those two days.

