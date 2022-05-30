Advertisement

City of Canton dedicates new veteran’s memorial

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Canton hosted a special ceremony Monday morning, to dedicate its new veteran’s memorial.

Dozens came out to see the finished product, complete with a ribbon cutting. The event was put on by the American Legion Post 400′s Memorial Day Program.

Following the ceremony, coffee and other refreshments were served by the Canton Community Association at the firemen’s pavilion.

