Byron city leaders break ground on new veteran’s memorial

Byron city leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new memorial Monday afternoon.
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Byron city leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Byron Area Veteran’s Memorial Monday.

Dozens gathered to listen to music and speakers to dedicate the space. Among the speakers, was Byron mayor Daryl Glassmaker.

The Byron Veterans Memorial Committee is looking to collect about $300,000 to make the dream of a memorial a reality. So far, more than half of the funds needed have been raised.

“It’s truly amazing what we’ve been able to do in the last year,” one committee member said during the ceremony. “And as you drive by here all summer long and into the fall and spring of next year, I just feel the pride that we feel as a committee to see what’s going to be built here.”

Once complete, the memorial will be located east of McDonald’s and west of the bear at the roundabout on 10th Avenue NE and Frontage Road.

The committee is encouraging the community to purchase pavers for the memorial to help complete fundraising efforts. To learn more, click here.

