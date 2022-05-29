Advertisement

Two rounds of storms possible Memorial Day, Some strong to severe

What to expect this week
What to expect this week
By Sarah Gannon
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm and muggy conditions remain in the area tonight as another chance for storms rolls through overnight, lasting into early Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies and strong south winds at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Severe weather risk early Monday morning
Severe weather risk early Monday morning(KTTC)

Early morning showers and thunderstorms are possible on the north and west edges of the viewing area after 3 am until 9-10 am. Although the risk is low, a few storms could become strong to severe with large hail, strong winds, and heavy rainfall the main hazards. The midday will be dry and quiet for Memorial Day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will remain strong out of the south at 15-25 mph and gusts near 40 mph.

The second round of storms is expected to impact southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa in the evening, some of which could become strong to severe. The best timing for severe weather will be from 6-10 pm with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall as the main concerns. However, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Out of the two rounds of storms on Memorial Day, the evening round will be the more likely chance to see severe storms in the area.

Severe weather risk: Monday evening
Severe weather risk: Monday evening(KTTC)

A quieter pattern settles into the region on Tuesday, lasting through the week, giving us a break from our recent active weather. Seasonal temperatures in the low 70s are expected for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday looks to be a bit cooler in the mid-60s with partly sunny skies.

Pleasant conditions continue into the late week with highs in the low 70s and mostly to partly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Another pleasant and seasonal day is expected Sunday.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

