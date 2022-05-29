Advertisement

Skin safety during summer months, Mayo doctor weighs in

By Beret Leone
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Memorial Day weekend is often considered the “unofficial” kick off of the summer - and for many families, this means getting outside, and having some fun in the sun.

But, too much sun, can lead to sunburn or other sun related issues, like skin cancer.

On Thursday, Mayo Clinic dermatologist, Dr. John Korhost spoke about the importance of skin safety. He urged anyone spending time in the sun, to take care of it. Korhost said the three main ways to protect your skin during the summer months are sun avoidance, protective clothing and wearing sunscreen.

While Korhost said that any type of sun protection will help any time in your life - it’s critical to protect your skin especially in younger years.

“Doing sun protection now, at any time, is going to pay dividends,” he said. “But a lot of times, this damage is over a lifetime. When you were young, having fun in the sun, when you were in your early elementary years, teenage years. You know, having a lot of accumulative sun damage.”

Korhost said if you are out and about in the sun, to reapply sunscreen every one to two hours.

Dr. Korhost said the most common type of skin cancer he treats is basal cell skin cancer. He said that people have a 30 percent chance of getting the disease in their lifetime.

