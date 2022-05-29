Nick Campion suspends Rochester City Council reelection campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After serving for close to a decade, Rochester City Council member, Nick Campion, is dropping out of the race for reelection.

According to a statement Campion shared on Twitter Friday night, Campion withdrew from the race after “careful consideration” with his family. Campion said he will work hard to make the transition to new leadership a smooth success. He said he hopes to serve the community in other ways.

Campion was election in 2004 and served Rochester’s Ward 3.

