Advertisement

Nick Campion suspends Rochester City Council reelection campaign

Nick Campion was elected on Rochester City Council in 2004.
Nick Campion was elected on Rochester City Council in 2004.(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After serving for close to a decade, Rochester City Council member, Nick Campion, is dropping out of the race for reelection.

According to a statement Campion shared on Twitter Friday night, Campion withdrew from the race after “careful consideration” with his family. Campion said he will work hard to make the transition to new leadership a smooth success. He said he hopes to serve the community in other ways.

Campion was election in 2004 and served Rochester’s Ward 3.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down both lanes of Highway 52 near Zumbrota
NEW DETAILS: Semi involved in Highway 52 crash
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Anchorman feels threatened by cute baby
Caitlin brings baby Landon to work; Anchorman feels threatened
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Kasson Buffet King Theft
Suspect wanted in Kasson restaurant theft

Latest News

Minneapolis agrees to pay $1.2M to people injured by police
(Source: MGN)
Skin safety during summer months, Mayo doctor weighs in
The 26th annual Med City Marathon returns to Rochester this weekend.
Expect traffic impacts in downtown Rochester with Med City Marathon
Lake City
Businesses on Lake Pepin hope for bounce-back summer season