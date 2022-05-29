Memorial Day events around SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Across southeastern Minnesota, many will be commemorating those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on the Memorial Day holiday.

Here’s a few events happening around the region:

Memorial Day Program at Soldiers Field: The Memorial Day program returns for the first time since 2018. The event is hosted by the Rochester Veterans Memorial Organization. At least 28 veteran organizations, law enforcement agencies and other community groups will take part in the ceremony at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. A procession starts at 10 a.m., the program starts at 10:30 a.m. and starting at noon, veterans organizations will honor the dead whose remains are buried at sea, at the Center Street Bridge by the Civic Center.

“Taps For Veterans” at Fleet Farm: Fleet Farm is teaming up with Taps for Veterans to honor fallen soldiers. Starting at 3 p.m., buglers will sound Taps. Several Fleet Farm locations will participate across the state and nation.

The Murph at Progression Fitness: Progression Fitness is inviting anyone to participate in “The Murph.” The intense work out is aimed to remember those who died while in the line of duty. This fitness center will be leading the workout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Groundbreaking Ceremony in Byron: The Byron Veterans Memorial Committee is hosting a ground breaking ceremony for the city’s new Veteran’s Memorial at noon Monday.

Veterans Memorial Dedication Ceremony in Canton: City leaders will hosted a Memorial Day service and dedicate the city’s new Veteran’s Memorial. The ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

