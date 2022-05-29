Advertisement

Memorial Day events around SE Minnesota

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Across southeastern Minnesota, many will be commemorating those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on the Memorial Day holiday.

Here’s a few events happening around the region:

Memorial Day Program at Soldiers Field: The Memorial Day program returns for the first time since 2018. The event is hosted by the Rochester Veterans Memorial Organization. At least 28 veteran organizations, law enforcement agencies and other community groups will take part in the ceremony at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. A procession starts at 10 a.m., the program starts at 10:30 a.m. and starting at noon, veterans organizations will honor the dead whose remains are buried at sea, at the Center Street Bridge by the Civic Center.

“Taps For Veterans” at Fleet Farm: Fleet Farm is teaming up with Taps for Veterans to honor fallen soldiers. Starting at 3 p.m., buglers will sound Taps. Several Fleet Farm locations will participate across the state and nation.

The Murph at Progression Fitness: Progression Fitness is inviting anyone to participate in “The Murph.” The intense work out is aimed to remember those who died while in the line of duty. This fitness center will be leading the workout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Groundbreaking Ceremony in Byron: The Byron Veterans Memorial Committee is hosting a ground breaking ceremony for the city’s new Veteran’s Memorial at noon Monday.

Veterans Memorial Dedication Ceremony in Canton: City leaders will hosted a Memorial Day service and dedicate the city’s new Veteran’s Memorial. The ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

Are we missing an event? Email us at news@kttc.com

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down both lanes of Highway 52 near Zumbrota
NEW DETAILS: Semi involved in Highway 52 crash
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Anchorman feels threatened by cute baby
Caitlin brings baby Landon to work; Anchorman feels threatened
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Kasson Buffet King Theft
Suspect wanted in Kasson restaurant theft

Latest News

Minneapolis agrees to pay $1.2M to people injured by police
(Source: MGN)
Skin safety during summer months, Mayo doctor weighs in
Nick Campion was elected on Rochester City Council in 2004.
Nick Campion suspends Rochester City Council reelection campaign
The 26th annual Med City Marathon returns to Rochester this weekend.
Expect traffic impacts in downtown Rochester with Med City Marathon