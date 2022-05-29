Advertisement

Expect traffic impacts in downtown Rochester with Med City Marathon

The 26th annual Med City Marathon returns to Rochester this weekend.
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 26th Annual Med City Marathon returns to Rochester this weekend. Those who aren’t running, should expect traffic impacts downtown.

According to the city, several locations will be closed or detoured Saturday and Sunday including:

• Civic Center Drive from E Center Street to 2 Street SE will be fully closed

• 1 Street SE from Civic Center Drive to 1 Avenue SE will be fully closed

• Northbound 3 Avenue SE will be shifted to allow only left hand turns onto 2 Street SE

• Northbound turn lanes off 2 Street SE will be closed

Rochester Police Department will also coordinate traffic control as needed in other areas. 5k runners hit the pavement Saturday, the marathon, relay and half runners lace up their shoes 7 a.m. Sunday.

