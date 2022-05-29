Advertisement

Despite stormy weather, Med City Marathon sees big turnout

Rochester
Rochester(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was off to the races Sunday morning, as the Med City Marathon returned to its regular scheduling, after a few challenging years.

“It’s so fun to be able to get out and do these things again, really makes the training worth it,” said Darby Middlebrook, the runner who finished with the best women’s half-marathon time in the race.

Locally owned Rochester businesses shared their excitement to help out.

“One of the cool parts of having a mobile espresso bar is being able to attend certain events, especially large gatherings as such. Over the past couple of years, we haven’t really been able to do so,” said Cafe Steam manager Will Forsman.

“It’s the first time I’ve personally done anything like this, but I really enjoy it, being out here and doing this,” said Two Men and A Truck driver Robby Pollitt.

The marathon continued its longtime partnership with the Ronald McDonald Foundation as well. In a pandemic-riddled 2021 season, the marathon still raised over $16,000 to the center in Rochester.

“They’ve been a great charity partner for years now, they also do one of their own walks with the event,” said Med City Marathon Race Manager Evin Haukos.

The marathon did not come without challenges this year, runners were stopped in their tracks by heavy rain and lightning in the area.

“There’s not a lot we can do about those things, but we were able to resume the event,” said Haukos.

However, that didn’t stop current Lewiston resident Michael Walentiny from finishing with the best time of the day for the full marathon. He says he’s just gearing up for a busy summer of races.

“It was a nice cool sprinkle, got the feet wet I guess, and then from there it stopped raining and everything was nice and cool after that, so that helped a bunch,” said Walentiny.

Race organizers say about 700 people ran the half marathon, and about 500 ran the full marathon.

