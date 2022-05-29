Advertisement

Colorado Amber Alert cancelled, mom, 2 small kids found safe

The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.
The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Colorado has been cancelled after police say two small children and their mother who were believed to have been taken by force were found safe.

Police were looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo, in addition to their mother, Francheska Tafoya, 24.

Police said the three were taken by Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez, 28.

The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.
The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down both lanes of Highway 52 near Zumbrota
NEW DETAILS: Semi involved in Highway 52 crash
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Anchorman feels threatened by cute baby
Caitlin brings baby Landon to work; Anchorman feels threatened
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Kasson Buffet King Theft
Suspect wanted in Kasson restaurant theft

Latest News

Minneapolis agrees to pay $1.2M to people injured by police
(Source: MGN)
Skin safety during summer months, Mayo doctor weighs in
Nick Campion was elected on Rochester City Council in 2004.
Nick Campion suspends Rochester City Council reelection campaign
A fourth-grade student in Tennessee helped save her teacher from choking. (Source: WTVF, DCSO,...
‘Let me thank you’: 10-year-old girl awarded for saving teacher from choking