Advertisement

Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles were among...
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles southeast of Tulsa.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAFT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles southeast of Tulsa.

The agency reports that witnesses said an argument precluded the gunfire just after midnight. No one has been arrested.

OSBI says about 1,500 people attended the event and that members of the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office who were also in attendance immediately rendered aid to those who were shot.

The agency provided no other details including the conditions of the injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorman feels threatened by cute baby
Caitlin brings baby Landon to work; Anchorman feels threatened
Crash shuts down both lanes of Highway 52 near Zumbrota
NEW DETAILS: Semi involved in Highway 52 crash
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Police respond to stabbing incident in SW Rochester
Nick Campion was elected on Rochester City Council in 2004.
Nick Campion suspends Rochester City Council reelection campaign

Latest News

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as...
Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
Having failed to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early in the 3-month-old war, the Russians...
Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits