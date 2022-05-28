Advertisement

Some storms chances next few nights

By Amanda Morgan
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hopefully you’ve adjusted to the warm and windy conditions after today because more if it is on the way the next 2 days. Highs warm into the mid to upper 80s on Sunday and Monday, with more sunshine seen on Monday than Sunday. Winds continue to be strong out of the south, gusting over 30-35 mph on both days. We are keeping tabs on some storm chances as two systems quickly move through.

Warm & windy weather continues with few overnight storm chances
Warm & windy weather continues with few overnight storm chances(KTTC)

The setup for Sunday has remained the same: the highest risk for severe weather is in western Minnesota, with a few isolated storms possible along I-35. If those storms do approach I-35, it likely won’t be until after 10 pm Sunday night (this late timing suggests a lower severe threat for us).

Storms that were originally scheduled to arrive on Tuesday will likely develop a bit earlier on Monday night instead. Locally, our western locations have a higher chance of seeing strong storms develop with this system. However, the timing is still looking late in the evening which could potentially lower the severe threat. Overall confidence for severe weather on Monday is low, but I think Monday is our better chance of seeing storms compared to Sunday.

Chance for strong storms next 2 nights (mainly I-35 & west)
Chance for strong storms next 2 nights (mainly I-35 & west)(KTTC)

Some scattered showers will likely linger into Tuesday, with temperatures cooling throughout the day. We’re staying on the cool side for the start of June on Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s. Temps will slowly be warming back to the low 70s through the end of next week and we’ll look to stay mainly dry.

7-day forecast 5/28/22
7-day forecast 5/28/22(KTTC)

