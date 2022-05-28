Police respond to stabbing incident in SW Rochester
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police say there is no immediate threat to the public after a stabbing incident Friday night.
RPD responded to an assault report at the Windsor Court Apartments located at 4th Avenue SW, Rochester around 10:30 p.m. Once on scene, police found a 20-year-old man who had a stab wound in his mid-section. He was taken to St. Mary’s.
According to police, a suspect has been identified and there is no threat to the public.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.