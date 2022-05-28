Advertisement

DMC offering assistance to Main Street Grant Program applicants

Downtown Rochester
Downtown Rochester(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Destination Medical Center (DMC) is teaming up with a state business development center to help businesses apply for its Main Street Grant Program.

Last week, DMC announced the new grant program will award no-cost grants to business owners looking to improve parts of their facilities or add on new assets. The grant awards can cover up to 30 percent of the project costs.

Any business within the DMC district can apply which is anywhere downtown and two miles west of St. Mary’s on 2nd Street.

In addition to the grant, DMC is partnering with The Southeast Minnesota Region Small Business Development Center to provide applicants with help during the application process.

The DMC director of business development Chris Schad says providing this assistance will open up the opportunity to all different types of business owners.

“It’s easy to take for granted. For some of us, the application process is really straight-forward. It’s simple, it’s easy to understand, but if one doesn’t have a business background or if English is there second or third language, if one doesn’t have extensive business experience, it can seem like a daunting process just to start the process,” he said.

Since the grant program launched last week, around 10 businesses have applied. Within the next week, DMC will be reaching out to the businesses who will receive the grants.

