Disagreement between campers leads to gunfire in Mason City

(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Mason City Police responded to a report of shooting at the MacNider Campground Friday night.

Once officers arrived on scene, at 901 Birch Drive, authorities found one person with a gunshot wound. MCPD quickly found the shooter and obtained the weapon.

The injured person was taken to MercyOne North Iowa by Mason City Fire Department paramedics.

According to police, a disagreement between campers led to the gunfire. After speaking to witnesses and conducting a preliminary investigation, police determined the incident was started over a parking issue at the campground.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office for review for criminal charges.

Police say there is not ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with more information about the shooting, call MCPD at 641-421-3636.

