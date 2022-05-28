Advertisement

City of Wabasha launches childcare provider grant program

By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Wabasha is looking to support some frontline workers who were hit hard by the pandemic: child care providers.

The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to create for new and current child care centers.

Since 2019, city staff and its Port Authority have been in discussions about addressing the need for childcare in Wabasha. Some of the main challenges local childcare providers face are employee retention and attraction.

The new grant program will make small grants of $2,500 available for new or existing child care businesses.

The mayor of Wabasha, Emily Durand, says investing in childcare providers not only benefits the childcare industry, but all other employers.

“Our children need high quality childcare, and that’s why we have childcare businesses. They are very important businesses in our community both as stand-alone businesses, they’re important to me, but they’re so essential to other employment. Obviously, parents can’t have gainful employment if they don’t have a healthy, good place for their children to be,” she said.

Child care businesses within 5 miles of the City of Wabasha can apply for this assistance.

