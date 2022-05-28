Advertisement

Caitlin brings baby Landon to work; Anchorman feels threatened

By Tom Overlie
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s every anchorman’s worst nightmare. Someone young and handsome steps in to take over his job. That’s what happened to KTTC’s evening news anchor, Tom Overlie.

His co-anchor, Caitlin Alexander, brought her baby boy, Landon, to work to meet the news team. Landon wanted to check out the anchor chair. He’s much younger and very photogenic, and the news crew loved him. That’s when Tom started to worry about his job security.

Fortunately, Caitlin will be back on the KTTC airwaves at the end of June.

Fortunately for Tom, Landon will stay at home with his bottle.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Crash shuts down both lanes of Highway 52 near Zumbrota
NEW DETAILS: Semi involved in Highway 52 crash
FILE — Authorities seized 1.6 pounds (767.52 grams) of fentanyl from the container and around...
Agents seize over 3,000 fentanyl pills after traffic stop in Faribault

Latest News

Caitlin Landon
Caitlin Landon
MnDOT shares travel tips ahead of busy holiday weekend
VFW memorabilia
Rochester VFW reflects on Memorial Day
Traffic on Highway 52
MnDOT shares travel tips ahead of busy holiday weekend