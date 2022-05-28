Caitlin brings baby Landon to work; Anchorman feels threatened

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s every anchorman’s worst nightmare. Someone young and handsome steps in to take over his job. That’s what happened to KTTC’s evening news anchor, Tom Overlie.

His co-anchor, Caitlin Alexander, brought her baby boy, Landon, to work to meet the news team. Landon wanted to check out the anchor chair. He’s much younger and very photogenic, and the news crew loved him. That’s when Tom started to worry about his job security.

Fortunately, Caitlin will be back on the KTTC airwaves at the end of June.

Fortunately for Tom, Landon will stay at home with his bottle.

