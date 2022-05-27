Women veteran resource event hosted in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Disabled American Veterans (DAV) hosted a women veterans resource fair.

The fair was held at the VFW Post 1215.

“We had about 75 people here today that received veteran benefit resource information, and got to have that camaraderie and togetherness with other women veterans alike,” said Jennifer Shukamaker, the event organizer, and Olmsted County Veterans Service Officer.

Resources included Veterans Health Care, Veterans Benefits Administration, The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

“There are so many women that don’t know they’re a veteran. We’re like, ‘did you serve in the Army? Yes. Then you’re a veteran. Oh, I thought that was my grandpa that was in World War II,’” said Schumaker.

She said in Minnesota 11 percent of military members are women.

“To be able to serve, just the pride and the loyalty and the things that I get to pass on to my daughter and my son, and that is a fantastic feeling and just feels my heart,” said Jaclyn Schlichter, an Army National Guard Veteran.

She said events like the resource fair help empower women vets to stand tall when questioned about their military experience.

“You’re not visible. You’re not seen. You’re not recognized as a veteran and yet you show and you’re like, no I have a seat at this table. This is my place,” Schlichter said.

Schumaker said she is happy about the recent veteran laws that Gov. Tim Walz passed on May 10:

Service Bonuses The bill includes nearly $25 million in FY23 for service bonuses to post-9/11 era veterans and Gold Star Families. Veteran Homelessness In FY23, $5.4 million will go toward a grant to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans to provide assistance to veterans and former services members and their families who are homeless or in danger of homelessness. The bill also includes $1.7 million annually to fund temporary housing options for veterans and former service members experiencing homelessness and to increase outreach activities to end homelessness. Veterans Homes The bill includes funding of $10.3 million in FY22 and $16.5 million in FY23 for the design, construction, furnishing, and equipping of new veterans homes to support aging veterans in Bemidji, Montevideo, and Preston, Minnesota. National Guard Retention $4 million will go toward enlistment incentives designed to retain the trained and ready members of the Minnesota National Guard over FY 23-25. Veterans Cemeteries The bill includes $830,000 annually to operate state veterans cemeteries, including operations in Redwood County. The bill passed the Minnesota House and Senate with nearly unanimous support.

