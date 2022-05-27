Advertisement

Suspect wanted in Kasson restaurant theft

Kasson Buffet King Theft
Kasson Buffet King Theft(Kasson Police Department)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a theft at a restaurant in Kasson.

It happened around 12 p.m. Thursday at the Buffet King on Main Street. Officers arrived at the scene at 1:55 p.m.

According to the Kasson Police Department, a man stole around $6,000 cash from an employee’s purse.

They describe the suspect as a 5′10″ black man, medium build, with a small arrow or star tattoo on the right side of his face or neck.

Kasson Buffet King Theft
Kasson Buffet King Theft(Kasson Police Department)

If you know anything about who have be involved, contact the Kasson Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
FILE — Authorities seized 1.6 pounds (767.52 grams) of fentanyl from the container and around...
Agents seize over 3,000 fentanyl pills after traffic stop in Faribault
Carnival tickets
Carnival coming to Apache Mall over Memorial Day weekend
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog

Latest News

New Byron coffee shop sees strong community support
New Byron coffee shop sees strong community support
Bear Paw Coffee
New Byron coffee shop sees strong community support
Lake City
Ahead of holiday weekend, businesses lament Mississippi’s high waters
Ahead of holiday weekend, businesses lament Mississippi’s high waters