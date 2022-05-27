Advertisement

Rochester VFW reflects on Memorial Day

By Sarah Gannon
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember the service men and women who gave their lives for our country. For some veterans and their families, it’s a time to share their stories and remember fallen comrades.

VFW Post 1215 Quartermaster Michael Nelson says the VFW is a popular place for veterans and their families to gather, talk and remember on Memorial Day.

VFW memorabilia
VFW memorabilia(KTTC)

Nelson served in the Navy and shared what Memorial Day means to him.

“Part of Memorial Day is a moment of silence,” Nelson said. “A moment to be thankful that I was able to be a part, make it out, and I am safe. It’s a moment to look back on those who were not be able to and give thanks to them, thanks for their ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

VFW Post 1215 will be out at various cemeteries around the area for military services on Monday afternoon.

The VFW will be open as normal and the public is invited to stop by for food and fellowship after events.

