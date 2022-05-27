Publisher wants to give away newspaper, travel to Ukraine

LAFAYETTE, Minn. (AP) - The owner of a rural weekly newspaper in southern Minnesota is looking to give his publication away so he can join Americans helping in Ukraine.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Lafayette-Nicollet Ledger owner and publisher Lee Zion is willing to dig trenches, teach school or fight in Ukraine.

Before he leaves, he wants to give the newspaper away for free.

Zion produces the newspaper by himself for about 500 subscribers and wants to make sure a person committed to local journalism takes over.

He says the towns he covers would suffer if the newspaper disappeared.

