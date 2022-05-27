Advertisement

Publisher wants to give away newspaper, travel to Ukraine

Ukraine Flag
Ukraine Flag(Yehor Milohrodskyi)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Minn. (AP) - The owner of a rural weekly newspaper in southern Minnesota is looking to give his publication away so he can join Americans helping in Ukraine.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Lafayette-Nicollet Ledger owner and publisher Lee Zion is willing to dig trenches, teach school or fight in Ukraine.

Before he leaves, he wants to give the newspaper away for free.

Zion produces the newspaper by himself for about 500 subscribers and wants to make sure a person committed to local journalism takes over.

He says the towns he covers would suffer if the newspaper disappeared.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
FILE — Authorities seized 1.6 pounds (767.52 grams) of fentanyl from the container and around...
Agents seize over 3,000 fentanyl pills after traffic stop in Faribault
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

Crash shuts down both lanes of Highway 52 near Zumbrota
Crash shuts down both lanes of Highway 52 near Zumbrota
Boat
Parks & campgrounds prepare for Memorial Day weekend
Kasson Buffet King Theft
Suspect wanted in Kasson restaurant theft
The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town