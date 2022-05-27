Parks & campgrounds prepare for Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s the start of Memorial Day weekend, marking the beginning of the summer season for many outdoor activities.

The Parks and Recreation crew has been busy preparing Foster-Arend Park and Cascade Lake for its opening day on Saturday.

“We did a little bit of training with some staff earlier this week to make sure everybody is up to speed and ready to go for Saturday,” Rochester Parks & Recreation Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt said.

Parks and Recreation also monitors the water for bacteria levels, making sure its safe to swim in.

“As the summer goes on, sometimes those numbers can start to elevate a little bit, so we just try to stay on top of that,” Boldt said.

As of right now, the bacteria levels are safe, but there are other ways to make sure you’re staying safe while in the water.

“Make sure to keep track of your group, don’t swim out beyond what you’re comfortable with, make sure to stay within the the designated swimming area,” Boldt said.

If swimming isn’t your thing, you can hit the lake on your boat instead.

“Get away from the cities, get away from their jobs. It’s a little more quiet, sit down at a bonfire, spend family time together,” Poderosa Campground owner Steve Kulifaj said.

Campground crews have also been hard at work preparing for summer.

“We had to really get caught up, and by the time we got in and let the grounds dry, let the frost come out of the ground. We had a lot of pruning. Taking care of some of those branches and stuff like that. Getting the grass cut that was starting to pop up,” Kulifaj said.

While the water levels are looking a bit higher due to the amount of rain we’ve gotten, Parks and Rec and campground employees say it’s actually made their jobs easier.

“The levels are a little bit higher which helps on some of those things that are just kind of freshening up the water,” Boldt said.

“The nice thing about the rain is that again from a late spring into the trees blooming and the grass turning green. The property’s looking really pretty again for everybody,” Kulifaj said.

There is also an inflatable water park at Foster-Arend Park opening this weekend. It’s separate from the Parks and Recreation Department and ran by a company called Water Parks of Minnesota. There is a fee for admission.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.