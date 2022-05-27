New Byron coffee shop sees strong community support

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – A new coffee shop in Byron has only been open for a week, and it’s already creating quite the stir as the community is coming out in droves to support it.

Bear Paw Coffee is a double-thru style coffee shop. It’s the first of its kind in Byron. The design aims to be efficient for easy entry and exit.

It’s located on Highpoint Place NE, near the new Anytime Fitness. There are lots there that have been empty for years, but now, people are flocking to the area, as new commerce is being created.

Owners Angie and Gerritt Clark have lived in Byron with their two children for 15 years. They both have backgrounds in hospitality and food service, and they said owning a business like this has been a dream of theirs, but, Angie said starting a small business isn’t an easy task.

“There’s a lot of details that I don’t think people think about when it comes to starting a business,” she said. “Our process took well over a year. It’s difficult. It takes a lot of planning.”

Since it opened, there’s been a steady stream of cars. Angie said they are so thankful and excited to be able to contribute to the community.

“The community support in the last week that we’ve been open has been completely overwhelming,” she said. “We’re very optimistic about our future and the feedback that we’re getting.”

In honor of the shop’s name and Byron’s bear mascot, there are a lot of “bear” themed drinks like the “Panda Bear,” “Polar Bear” and “Black Bear.” Angie said she’s a fan of chocolate, so customers will find a lot of mocha drinks on the menu. There are also smoothies and bakery items from Roasted Bliss in Rochester.

Outdoor seating is available for those who want to stay awhile.

There will be a grand opening party in the parking on on June 4 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

