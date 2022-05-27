Advertisement

Much warmer temps this weekend

By Amanda Morgan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The weather really turned around quickly compared to the cold and gray day we experienced on Thursday. More summer-like weather continues through this weekend, as strong winds pump in warmer air out of the south for the next 3 days.

Clouds will begin to increase overnight tonight as a weak disturbance moves through to our north. We’ll likely see a few sprinkles tomorrow morning before the clouds clear for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with dew points in the mid-60s (not incredibly humid, but on the stickier side). We continue to warm on Sunday into the mid to low 80s, with partly sunny skies through most of the day.

Memorial weekend forecast
We’re still watching a frontal boundary set to move through Sunday evening that has the potential to spark up a few thunderstorms. Locally, I don’t think our potential for severe storms is very high but you may see a stray storm if you live west of Highway 52. The greater potential for severe weather lies to the west of Mankato. If you’re heading that way this weekend, be sure to keep an eye on the weather Sunday evening.

Strong storms possible west of I-35 on Sunday evening
The warm-up continues on Monday, a great for any outdoor activities especially as dew points will be lower thanks to that frontal boundary. Our better chance for some storms comes Tuesday evening into Wednesday with some cooler air following close behind that weather-maker.

Enjoy your weekend!

7-day forecast 5/27/22
