May Jefferson Award: Pat Sexton

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KXLT) – Pat Sexton has been volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester for at least seven years and is extremely humble about the work he does for the club.

“Even though I don’t think I do much to really help out, at the end of the day, what I do helps this place exist,” said Sexton. “And we’re helping dozens and dozens, hundreds and hundreds, even thousands of kids, and that’s rewarding.”

Pat is on the Board of Directors for the club and management says he is someone everyone can rely on in times of need.

“There’s a lot of people I could call but if I really need it done, and I know that someone is going to help me, I need to call Pat,” said Boys & Girls Club of Rochester CEO Chad Campbell.

While both Pat and Chad would agree, Pat likes to do the behind-the-scenes work for fundraisers and donors, it’s still all about the kids. This is something Pat sees every day with adults now volunteering or working at the club who grew up going there as a kid.

The club itself is seeing an increased need from the community and the kids.

“[The kids] need more attention from us than they ever have, and they need it now more than they ever have,” Campbell said. “So, they need more days from us, they need more hours from us and they need more one-on-one [time] from us.”

Pat says getting involved with the club is very easy. If you’d like to learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, click here.

